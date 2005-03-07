Saturday 8 November 2025

IMI plans major cardio R&D program

7 March 2005

Inverness Medical Innovations, a US manufacturer and marketer of rapid diagnostic products for the consumer and professional markets, says that ITI Life Sciences, a Scottish economic and business development initiative, has agreed to provide the firm with $57.0 million over three years to partially fund R&D programs. The programs will focus on identifying novel biomarkers and near-patient and home-use tests for cardiovascular and other diseases. Inverness will retain all rights to intellectual property arising out of the programs to the extent relevant to human health care, while ITI will acquire exclusive rights to the intellectual property for other uses. The global market for near-patient testing is estimated to be currently worth $3.3 billion and is growing at around approximately 8% per annum.

The funding from ITI will allow for expansion of Inverness' already significant cardiology-related R&D efforts. Over the next three years, the US firm has committed to invest $72.0 million of its planned R&D spending in the programs covered by this funding. Inverness will establish a new research center in Stirling, Scotland, named Stirling Medical Innovations where it will consolidate many of it existing cardiology programs and, ultimately, commercialize products arising from the successful efforts of the R&D.

