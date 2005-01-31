IMI settles Australian litigation by buying ACS unit

USA-based Inverness Medical Innovations, a provider of women's health and nutritional products and a developer of advanced medical devices, says that it has settled infringement litigation brought against Advanced Clinical Systems International Pty in the Federal Court of Australia by acquiring ACS' consumer pregnancy test business for approximately $4.5 million.
The acquired business includes all rights to the brand Crystal Clear, which is the leading consumer pregnancy test in Australia and has an important position in New Zealand. ACS will operate the acquired business for Inverness for up to 12 months pursuant to a transition services agreement entered into as part of the transaction.
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