IMI starts breast cancer diagnostic trial

Toronto, Canada-headquartered diagnostics company International Medical Innovations says it will initiate a pivotal clinical study for its non-invasive breast cancer detection test in collaboration with the University of Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

The 78-patient trial will examine nipple aspirate fluid for a cancer-associated sugar in three different female populations: women with no history of breast cancer; those who have a core biopsy-confirmed unilateral ductal carcinoma in situ; and patients who have a core biopsy-confirmed unilateral invasive breast cancer. The test is a modified version of IMI's ColorectAlert and LungAlert technology, which identify a similar biomarker in samples of rectal mucus and sputum, respectively.