Immtech begins malaria drug trial

US infectious disease discovery firm Immtech International has begun enrollment in a Phase IIb trial of its oral drug candidate, DB289, to treat malaria.

The study will recruit 120 patients with uncomplicated Plasmodium falciparum malaria at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases at Mahidol University, Bangkok, Thailand. It will compare the effectiveness of various three-day dose regimens of DB289 given alone and in combination with artesunate, a drug for treating malaria that is extracted from the wormwood plant.