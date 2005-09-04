Immtech begins Ph III trial of DB289

Immtech International, a USA-based pharmaceutical group, has begun Phase III trials of its DB289 in partnership with the University of North Carolina.
The drug, designed for the treatment of trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness), will be assessed at multiple sites in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in comparison with pentamidine, the primary sleeping sickness therapy used in Africa.
