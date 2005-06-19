Immtech's fiscal 2005 revenue soars

US infectious disease discovery firm Immtech Internatio-nal, says that revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2005, were $5.93 million versus $2.41 for the previous year. This 240% leap on the previous year was due to higher turnover from research and testing agreements.

Loss from operations for the period amounted to $13.56 million vs $12.86 million due to non-cash compensation expenses related to the vesting of stock options and the extension of warrants during the year, which totaled $5.17 million. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $14.0 million, or $1.32 per share vs $1.82 per share.