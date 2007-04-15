Immtech's pafuramidine enters Ph IIb trial

The USA's Immtech Pharmaceuticals has initiated a Phase IIb clinical trial of its oral drug candidate pafuramidine maleate in patients with uncomplicated malaria caused by Plasmodium falciparum.
This dose-ranging trial will involve total daily doses of 400mg or 600mg, given either once daily or divided into twice daily doses. Three days will be the treatment duration in the first stage of this trial. The primary objective is to establish a dose that can be studied as monotherapy in a subsequent Phase III study.
The trial will also explore the efficacy of the combination of pafuramidine and artesunate for malaria. Additionally, data from this trial will support Immtech's malaria prevention development efforts. Currently, Immtech is conducting a Phase II trial of pafuramidine for malaria prevention.
