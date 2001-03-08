Immtech's PCP drug clears Phase I

Immtech International of the USA has completed a Phase I clinicaltrial of DB269, an investigational drug in development for the treatment of Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia and African sleeping sickness. The company says that it plans to move ahead with Phase II trials in both these indications later this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze