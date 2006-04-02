Immtech's PCP drug enters Ph III US trial

USA-based Immtech Pharmaceuticals has initiated a domestic Phase III pivotal trial of its oral drug pafuramidine maleate in the treatment of HIV/AIDS patients with pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP), a fungal infection of the lungs that usually occurs in immunocompromised patients and is the most common opportunistic infection associated with HIV/AIDS.

Immtech plans to enroll approximately 270 subjects in this double-blind, randomized trial to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of pafuramidine versus the common antibiotic combination trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, which is the standard-of-care for PCP. Immtech noted that the disease is associated with significant morbidity and mortality: up to 20% of patients will die despite treatment, 80% will die of the disease if left untreated, while between 20%-50% of patients experience significant adverse reactions to the standard therapy, the firm noted.