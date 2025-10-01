ImmuLogic's Allervax

- ImmuLogic has regained certain rights to its Allervax allergy vaccine product line from Hoechst Marion Roussel. HMR had rights to injectable dosage forms of five Allervax products under the terms of a deal ImmuLogic signed with Marion Merrell Dow, prior to Hoechst's acquisition of the company in 1995. ImmuLogic now has rights to 100% of the Allervax technology.
