Immune Respeonse Links With Viru-Tech

Biopharmaceutical company Immune Response of the USA has agreed to develop and distribute its product Remune (gp120-depleted HIV-1 immunogen; Marketletter October 7), in South and Central America through a privately-held company, Viru-Tech.
As part of the deal, Viru-Tech has purchased $3 million of Immune Response stock at a price of $12.77 per share, reflecting a 50% premium to the market, said Immune Response. Viru-Tech will also be responsible for the cost of any clinical trials that may be required to facilitate commercialization of Remune in Central and South America.
