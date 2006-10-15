Immune Response and Accelsiors to conduct Ph II MS trial

USA-based immuno-pharmaceutical company The Immune Response Corp says that it has entered into an agreement with Hungary's Accelsiors CRO and Consultancy Services, a contract research organization which has extensive experience in conducting multiple sclerosis trials, under which the latter will oversee a Phase II trial of NeuroVax, its investigational T-cell receptor peptide vaccine. The study will seek to enroll 200 patients with relapsing-remitting MS, and will examine the drug's safety and efficacy via measurement of the number of new gadolinium enhancing lesions that occur in comparison with placebo.
