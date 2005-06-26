Immune Response finds MS biomarker

Immune Response, a US immunotherapeutics firm focused on HIV and multiple sclerosis, has said that recent clinical research indicates that FOXP3, a specific genetic marker on T cells known to be involved in maintaining immune tolerance and regulation of autoimmune diseases, is significantly reduced in patients with MS compared to healthy controls.

The findings, published in the July issue of the Journal of Neuroscience Research, are significant to the California-based company because this deficiency of FOXP3 in MS patients is likely to be linked to low numbers of regulatory T cells and so the induction of these cells is important to the mechanism of action of NeuroVax, the firm's peptide immune-based therapy.