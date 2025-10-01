-Immune Response Gets Australian Patent

- Immune Response has been granted a patent from the Australian Patent Office on its non-viral gene delivery technology licensed from the University of Connecticut, USA. The technology involves direct intravenous injection of genetic material, and the new patent extends protection to include delivery to any tissue, not just the liver. IR expects to start Phase I trials by end-1996.
