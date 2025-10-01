Immune Response Licenses Brain Tumor Gene Therapy

Immune Response has licensed a new gene therapy technology from the Sidney Kemmel Cancer Center which has shown it can eradicate brain tumors in laboratory animals. A report on the animal experiments was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on April 2.

The technique involves the removal of brain tumor cells from the rats and their genetic modification to block the secretion of transforming growth factor-beta. These modified cells are then irradiated and used as a vaccine against the tumor. In the PNAS study, all 11 vaccinated rats survived for the observation period of 12 weeks with no evidence of residual cancer, while none of the control rats survived. Some of the test rats were rechallenged with 3,000 times the lethal dose of cancer cells, and again all of them survived with no evidence of cancer.

Brain tumors will be the second indication to be investigated using the SKCC technology. Immune Response and the SKCC have been collaborating since June 1995 on a Phase I trial of the gene therapy vaccine in colon cancer patients. This trial has now been completed, and a brain tumor trial is expected to begin in the third quarter of 1996. Approval to conduct the study has already been granted by the US Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee, and Food and Drug Administration approval is awaited, said Dennis Carlo, chief executive of the firm.