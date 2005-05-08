Immune Response's Remune stabilizes CD4+ cell counts

The Immune Response Corp, a US biopharmaceutical company focused on immune-based therapy in HIV and multiple sclerosis, says that, in a Phase II clinical trial with Remune (gp120-depleted HIV-1 immunogen), its lead HIV treatment, the drug achieved a stable immune state.

The study, conducted at four sites across Italy, was designed to explore the potential utility of the drug and ongoing analysis will explore immunological information. 49 patients completed the study and the analysis showed that median absolute CD4+ cell counts remained stable through week 28 in those that received three injections of Remune, but declined in both the IFA and saline groups. 48% of Remune patients demonstrated a stabilized CD4+ count, defined as a loss of less than 50 cells or any increase in CD4+ cells, throughout the course of the trial.

The firm is planning a clinical program that would use the data from this and other studies to design registration trials in the near future. The agent is currently in Phase II clinical development by the company.