IMMUNEX IN LAWSUIT OVER IL-b

Cistron Biotechnology of New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against Immunex, charging the Seattle-based company with "misappropriation of trade secrets in a patent" for interleukin-1 beta. The company is asking for "unspecified monetary damages from Immunex." After the filing, both sides met. When discussions broke off, Cistron decided to go public with the news of the suit. A Cistron spokesperson said Immunex originally had 35 days to respond to the suit but instead filed to change the venue from Newark, New Jersey to Seattle. Until that is resolved, no date can be set.

The patent could be the basis for products to treat cancer, arthritis, and wounds, it was noted. The patent was awarded in August 1988 to MIT and to the New England Medical Center, according to Henry Grausz, Cistron's chairman, who said his company supported the research which developed the gene. Cistron put up $1.2 million, he noted, adding that the product also has potential as an adjuvant, which could mean application as an AIDS vaccine.

"They patented it and we have exclusive rights to the use of the patent," he claimed. The key to the Cistron suit lies in seven errors in the encoding of the DNA sequence in the patent. Dr Grausz claimed it was the "smoking gun," since they have not given the company "an explanation where they got it." The errors were contained in the patent licensed by Cistron and were copied in exactly the same positions in a patent issued to Immunex in June 1992. An Immunex spokesperson said the company disagreed with the charges, but declined further comment.