Immunex' Leukine Gains FDA Approval For AML

Immunex Corp has been granted approval by the Food and Drug Administration to market its Leukine (sargramostim), a yeast-derived GM-CSF, in the USA for use in older adult patients with acute myelogenous leukemia following high-dose induction chemotherapy. Leukine becomes the only growth factor approved for AML in the USA.

"Leukine has been shown to reduce infection and early death following chemotherapy, giving older adult patients an added measure of safety in their treatment," noted Jacob Rowe, professor of medicine and director of clinical services for the University of Rochester Medical Center. The company now hopes to go on to secure a similar indication in younger AML patients.

Phase III Trial In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study presented to the FDA, Leukine was found to decrease significantly early mortality (death within 30 days of beginning AML treatment), as well as decrease the incidence of life-threatening infections. The multicenter study, conducted by the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group, evaluated 99 AML patients aged between 55 and 70, who had no previous history of receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Patients were randomized to receive Leukine or placebo after chemotherapy had severely affected their bone marrow.