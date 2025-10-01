Immunex Seeks Rapid Review Of Novantrone For Prostate

Immunex has filed a New Drug Application for Novantrone (mitoxantrone) for the treatment of hormone-refractory prostate cancer in the USA. The company says it is seeking a priority review from the Food and Drug Administration.

The dossier is based upon two Phase III trials, one pivotal trial involving 161 patients at 11 centers, and one involving 242 patients at 62 centers which was conducted by the Cancer and Leukemia Group B, based in Chicago, USA. All patients had failed hormone treatment for prostate cancer prior to enrollment.

Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed malignancy and second leading cause of cancer death in men. If it is detected at an early, operable stage, prostate cancer patients have a good chance of surviving for five years. However, the outlook is bleak for patients with inoperable disease; hormone treatment can control the disease for a while, but eventually all patients will progress to metastatic disease.