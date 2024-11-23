ImmunoGen Find Success With Anti-Cancer Drug

- Researchers at ImmunoGen have completely eradicated human colon xenotransplants in mice using an antibody-delivered cytotoxic drug, C242-DM1. The drug was given at varous doses to mice with tumors of various sizes, and in all cases the mice achieved a complete response for the duration of the experiment (200 days). Mice treated with 5-fluorouracil, the current gold-standard drug for colorectal cancer, at the maximum tolerated dose only saw tumor growth delayed for five days.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze