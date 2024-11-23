ImmunoGen Find Success With Anti-Cancer Drug

- Researchers at ImmunoGen have completely eradicated human colon xenotransplants in mice using an antibody-delivered cytotoxic drug, C242-DM1. The drug was given at varous doses to mice with tumors of various sizes, and in all cases the mice achieved a complete response for the duration of the experiment (200 days). Mice treated with 5-fluorouracil, the current gold-standard drug for colorectal cancer, at the maximum tolerated dose only saw tumor growth delayed for five days.