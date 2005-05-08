ImmunoGen, Genentech extend collaboration

US drugmaker ImmunoGen has licensed exclusive rights to its Tumor-Activated Prodrug technology with therapeutic antibodies to USA-based oncology biotechnology firm Genentech.

The TAP system uses tumor-targeting antibodies to deliver a cell-specific cytotoxic. ImmunoGen selectively out-licenses this platform to other companies for use with their proprietary antibodies in addition to developing its own formulations. Other TAP partners include Biogen Idec, Genentech, Sanofi-Aventis Group, Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Boehringer Ingelheim.

The license is in addition to an existing agreement between the companies, granting the latter exclusive rights to use ImmunoGen's technology with therapeutic antibodies to HER2. The companies did not disclose the latest target for TAP.