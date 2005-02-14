ImmunoGen gives updates on BI accord

US firm ImmunoGen says that Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim - one of its collaborative partners - has decided to discontinue its development of bivatuzumab mertansine, but is retaining its right to use ImmunoGen's DM1 Tumor-Activated Prodrug (TAP) technology for a different antigen target.
Bivatuzumab mertansine consists of the BI anti-CD44v6 antibody, bivatuzumab and ImmunoGen's DM1 cytotoxic agent, mertansine. Development of bivatuzumab mertansine was discontinued due to the occurrence of skin toxicity in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced carcinoma. CD44v6 is expressed on various carcinomas, including squamous cell and a proportion of adenocarcinomas. Published data indicate that the CD44v6 antigen also is expressed on normal proliferating epidermal cells.
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