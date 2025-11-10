ImmunoGen Grant For Cancer Research

ImmunoGen has received a $750,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the US National Cancer Institute to research and develop small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer. The award relates to one class of immunoconjugates currently in development at the company.
The compounds comprise a humanized monoclonal antibody linked to DC1, an agent which has potent DNA-binding activity. ImmunoGen has humanized two antibodies to date, one which targets B-cell malignancies and another against small cell lung cancer cells. In vitro and animal studies have shown that the DC1-based conjugates are highly potent and specific anticancer agents. The Food and Drug Administration has already given the go-ahead to start testing a related DC1/murine antibody product.
