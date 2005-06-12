ImmunoGen: licenses MorphoSys library

Germany's MorphoSys AG says that US biotechnology group ImmunoGen has bought access to its HuCAL GOLD for use in ImmunoGen's internal target research programs. This follows on from an agreement signed in 2001, which expired in May, for use of HuCAL GOLD's predecessor.

Under the terms of the deal, ImmunoGen will pay MorphoSys subscription fees during the one-year term of the agreement. Further financial details were not disclosed.

The two companies also have a separate collaboration, formed in September 2000, which focuses on the development of a fully-human antibody against an ImmunoGen-provided cell-surface target associated with various forms of cancer.