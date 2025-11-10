ImmunoGen's Cancer Antibody

ImmunoGen's small-drug immunoconjugate, anti-B4-DC1, is considerably more effective than four conventional chemotherapeutic agents at treating a mouse model of lymphoma, according to preclinical data published in the current issue of Cancer Research. The mice were challenged with tumors which ordinarily would kill them within 22-26 days if left untreated, but in those who received the immunoconjugate survival was extended to 62 days.
In the same model, mean survival times were 44 days for cyclophosphamide, 37 for vincristine, 32 for etoposide and 28 for doxorubicin. Anti-B4-DC1 appeared to be well-tolerated and safe at low doses. The drug consists of a targeting antibody (anti-B4) linked to a cytotoxic (DC1).
