Immunomedics and UCB enter $203M epratuzumab deal

Belgian drugmaker UCB and Immunomedics, a US biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, have entered a collaboration and license agreement for the latter's lead product, epratuzumab. The deal grants UCB the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, market and sell the agent for all autoimmune disease indications. The drug has been granted US Food and Drug Administration fast track designation for systemic lupus erythematosus and is currently undergoing two Phase III clinical trials in this indication. As part of the deal, Immunomedics will receive initial cash payments totaling $38.0 million over the next 10 business days and could receive potential regulatory milestone fees of up to $145.0 million in cash and $20.0 million in equity investments, depending on geographical approval and clearance in different indications over several years.