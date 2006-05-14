Immunomedics and UCB enter $203M epratuzumab deal

Belgian drugmaker UCB and Immunomedics, a US biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, have entered a collaboration and license agreement for the latter's lead product, epratuzumab. The deal grants UCB the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, market and sell the agent for all autoimmune disease indications. The drug has been granted US Food and Drug Administration fast track designation for systemic lupus erythematosus and is currently undergoing two Phase III clinical trials in this indication. As part of the deal, Immunomedics will receive initial cash payments totaling $38.0 million over the next 10 business days and could receive potential regulatory milestone fees of up to $145.0 million in cash and $20.0 million in equity investments, depending on geographical approval and clearance in different indications over several years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze