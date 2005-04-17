Immunomedics' anti-CD20 Ab effective for severe lupus

New Jersey, USA-based biopharmaceutical group Immunomedics says that a patient with severe resistant systemic lupus erythematosus, including the development of human antichimeric antibodies against Genentech/Roche's Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab), has responded to the firm's new humanized anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody.

"To the best of my knowledge, this is the first case of a patient with severe SLE no longer responding to the chimeric rituximab anti-CD20 Ab being responsive to an investigational humanized anti-CD20 MAb," claimed David Isenberg from University College London, UK, in a published Letter to the Editor in the March 28 edition of the journal Rheumatology. "This case report not only demonstrates that B-cell depletion is effective in the management of patients with severe resistant SLE, but that, in the presence of host antibody against the chimeric anti-CD20 MAb, rituximab, the humanized anti-CD20 antibody appeared to be effective," Dr Isenberg added.