Immunomedics' CEA-Scan Backed For US Approval

Immunomedics' new colorectal cancer imaging agent, CEA-Scan, was unanimously recommended for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration's Medical Imaging Drugs Advisory Committee at its meeting on February 16.

The news was welcomed by David Goldenberg, chairman of the company, who said that he was delighted that Immunomedics' first product has entered the final stages of US regulatory review.

CEA-Scan comprises an antibody fragment of a murine monoclonal antibody against the tumor antigen carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA). CEA is expressed by more than 90% of colorectal cancers, as well as a large number of other carcinomas including those of the lung, breast, pancreas, uterus and ovary.