Immunomedics' CEA-Scan Backed For US Approval

Immunomedics' new colorectal cancer imaging agent, CEA-Scan, was unanimously recommended for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration's Medical Imaging Drugs Advisory Committee at its meeting on February 16.
The news was welcomed by David Goldenberg, chairman of the company, who said that he was delighted that Immunomedics' first product has entered the final stages of US regulatory review.
CEA-Scan comprises an antibody fragment of a murine monoclonal antibody against the tumor antigen carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA). CEA is expressed by more than 90% of colorectal cancers, as well as a large number of other carcinomas including those of the lung, breast, pancreas, uterus and ovary.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze