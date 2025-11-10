Immunomedics' CEA-Scan: new data

- In a study of Immunomedics' CEA-Scan (Tc-labelled Fab fragment of the murine anti-CEA IMMU-4 monoclonal antibody) to detect metastatic lesions in the liver, 80% of all liver metastases in 15 of 19 colorectal cancer patients were detectable, according to data presented at the annual meeting of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine. Wolfgang Becker of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, director of the study, said that additional therapeutically-relevant lesions were detected in three patients.
