Immunomedics' epratuzumab-rituximab combo in lymphoma

Immunomedics, a US biopharmaceutical company focused on developing monoclonal antibodies, has announced positive results of a trial conducted at eight centers in Europe testing the safety and response rates of its lead product, epratuzumab, in combination with rituximab in the treatment of patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The multicenter trial enrolled 32 patients with follicular or indolent NHL who received four consecutive weekly infusions of 36mg/m2 of epratuzumab followed by the same weekly schedule of 375 mg/m2 rituximab. Prior to joining this study, 16 patients had received two or more chemotherapy regimens and 11 had rituximab therapy. 20 patients, or 62%, achieved an objective response, including 25% with complete responses (CR/CRu) and 37% with partial responses. The median response duration was 16.5 months and the median time-to-progression was 11 months.

Further analysis using the Follicular Lymphoma International Prognostic Index, a new prognostic index specifically designed for follicular lymphoma patients, revealed that those patients having the lowest prognostic index scores, or best prognosis, had the best outcome. Specifically, at FLIPI scores of 0-1, there was an 82% (9/11) objective response rate and a complete response rate of 36% (4/11), with a median duration of response of 15.7 months and a median time-to-progression of 19.2 months.