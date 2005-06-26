Immunomedics' epratuzumab sees good Ph I/II results

Immunomedics, a US biopharmaceutical company focused on developing monoclonal antibodies, has reported encouraging results from its Phase I/II trial with its candidate drug, epratuzumab, for the treatment of Sjogren's syndrome.
According to the New Jersey-headquartered firm, when these patients were evaluated 12 weeks after therapy, 86% of those who showed initial tender joints improvement 24 hours after the first dose retained clinical benefit, as did 20% of subjects with increased salivary flow. A final evaluation is planned for six months after the last epratuzumab dose.
