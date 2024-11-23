Immunomedics Files For Damages

US firm Immunomedics has filed a complaint against Pharmacia & Upjohn with a view to damages of over $60 million, not including punitive damages. In the complaint it is alleged that Adria Laboratories, which is now part of P&U, failed to mark certain payments specified under a development and license agreement signed in 1991 and terminated in 1995.

The agreement related to marketing rights in the USA and Canada of Immunomedics' imaging products.