Immunomedics Files For Damages

US firm Immunomedics has filed a complaint against Pharmacia & Upjohn with a view to damages of over $60 million, not including punitive damages. In the complaint it is alleged that Adria Laboratories, which is now part of P&U, failed to mark certain payments specified under a development and license agreement signed in 1991 and terminated in 1995.
The agreement related to marketing rights in the USA and Canada of Immunomedics' imaging products.
