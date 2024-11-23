Immunomedics Files For US Approval Of LeukoScan

- Immunomedics has filed for approval in the USA for LeukoScan, itsradiolabeled imaging agent for the detection of foci of infectious disease. The application is for the detection of osteomyelitis in long bones and in patients with diabetic foot ulcers, and also for use in patients with right lower quadrant disease, specifically acute atypical appendicitis. LeukoScan has already received a favorable opinion from the European Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products.