Immunomedics' LeukoScan Approvable In EU

- Immunomedics' LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product for the detection of inflammation and infection, has been recommended for approval to the European Agency for the Evaluation of Medicinal Products by the Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products. This is the final step before marketing clearance in the European Union. The company plans to file for US approval in the near future.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze