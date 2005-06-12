Immunomedics starts dosing in lupus trial

Immunomedics says it has initiated patient dosing in two pivotal Phase III clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of its lead drug candidate, the humanized monoclonal antibody epratuzumab, for the treatment of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
"Epratuzumab has shown activity in patients with SLE with mild depletion of circulating B-lymphocytes. This suggests epratuzumab may work by modulating B-cell function, as contrasted with other B-cell antibodies that appear to require depletion of B-cells," said Ivan Horak, chief scientific officer at the firm. "It also implies a possible reduction in the risk of infection, which is commonly associated with lupus, and can be life-threatening," he added.
