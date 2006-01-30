ImmuPharma joins London's AIM

ImmuPharma, a UK drug discovery and development company focusing on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as Lupus, cancer pain and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is seeking admission to the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The AIM admission will be effected through the proposed reverse takeover of AIM-listed General Industries by ImmuPharma. Under the proposal GI has undertaken to make a share exchange offer for ImmuPharma's entire equity capital which, on successful completion, will result in the existing shareholders of the latter taking a controlling interest in GI. On completion, there will be an accompanying placing of around 67.8 million shares, which is expected to raise a minimum of L2.05 million ($3.7 million) which, combined with GI's resources, will provide the combined group with funding for its initial clinical trials on its lead drug candidate.