ImmuPharma joins London's AIM

ImmuPharma, a UK drug discovery and development company focusing on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as Lupus, cancer pain and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is seeking admission to the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange.
The AIM admission will be effected through the proposed reverse takeover of AIM-listed General Industries by ImmuPharma. Under the proposal GI has undertaken to make a share exchange offer for ImmuPharma's entire equity capital which, on successful completion, will result in the existing shareholders of the latter taking a controlling interest in GI. On completion, there will be an accompanying placing of around 67.8 million shares, which is expected to raise a minimum of L2.05 million ($3.7 million) which, combined with GI's resources, will provide the combined group with funding for its initial clinical trials on its lead drug candidate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze