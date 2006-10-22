Saturday 8 November 2025

ImmuPharma's lupus drug impresses in Ph II study

22 October 2006

London, UK-headquartered drug discovery company ImmuPharma says that IPP-201101, its developmental drug for the treatment of lupus, has met the primary endpoint of a Phase II trial. The product is designed to modulate the immune response in lupus sufferers via interaction with CD4+ T cells, which are involved in the pathogenesis of the disease.

In the study the drug, which was examined at 200mcg and 100mcg administered three times by subcutaneous injection, with a two-week interval between each treatment. Efficacy was determined using a measure of the quantity of self antibodies to double-stranded DNA that characterizes the disease.

The results of the assessment showed that the agent brought about a dose-dependant decrease in the level of self antibodies, with a maximum 47% reduction being achieved by some patients. In addition, 80% of the trial participants responded to treatment. The firm said that it expects to file an Investigational New Drug application for a Phase II/III trail program with the US Food and Drug Administration in the first quarter of 2007.

