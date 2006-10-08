ImmuPharma's lupus drug may get shorter review

ImmuPharma, a UK-based drug discovery and development company, says that the US Food and Drug Administration could allow the accelerated development of IPP-201101, its drug candidate for lupus. The agent successfully completed a Phase I trial and has just entered a Phase II study, results of which are due to be announced before year-end.
According to the firm, the agency believes that existing data would support its proposed clinical development program, which means that IPP-201101 may be launched sooner than anticipated on the strength of a Phase II/III trial in 150 patients, if a correlation is shown between the current Phase II biomarker end-points and clinical benefit. The FDA also stated that, if development is completed successfully, marketing approval could be granted through its fast track review pathway.
