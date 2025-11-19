IMMURAID-CEA IN COLORECTAL CANCER

Immunomedics' monoclonal antibody-based cancer detection agent, Immu-RAID-CEA, is 93% accurate in detecting colorectal cancer lesions, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the official journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
Results of a 16-patient study carried out at the M D Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, showed that in patients with suspected but unproven recurrence of colorectal cancer, Immunomedics' test could accurately disclose the presence or absence of tumors in 93% of the cases. In 12 of 15 patients (81%) where CT scans or other diagnostic studies were negative, ImmuRAID-CEA accurately detected cancer sites, as confirmed by surgery.
ImmuRAID-CEA consists of an antibody fragment labeled with the radioisotope technetium-99m, which attaches to a tumor marker called carcinoembryonic antigen and allows for the detection of tumors via a standard nuclear medicine camera.
