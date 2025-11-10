Impact Of First 11ICH Guidelines

The first 11 guidelines agreed by the International Conference on Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH), adopted in the European Union, Japan and the USA, are already having an impact on industry research activities, suggests a review by an ICH Steering Committee Task Force, set up for the purpose in July.

Preliminary results of the study show the guidelines are being implemented actively by the large majority of the 121 firms in Europe, Japan and the USA responding to the survey. In the case of guidelines applying to all applications, such as stability testing, impurities and reproductive technology, 25 leading research-based companies report almost 100% usage. The Task Force says the results support the view that the manner in which ICH has carried out the harmonization process has been on-target and productive.

The questionnaire asked companies not only about use of the guidelines but also about problems which have been encountered and the extent to which duplication of testing has been eliminated. Indications from the responses will help to shape the Steering Committee discussions on the future work and procedures for ICH.