Impact of GW's Egypt buy assessed

In Egypt, industry analysts have been assessing the impact of GlaxoWellcome's purchase last month of Amoun Pharmaceutical Industries Co in a deal worth 400 million Egyptian pounds ($117.6 million), boosting GW's profile in a country which relies heavily on locally-made drugs (Marketletter December 14, 1998). Some believe the move will inspire better competition in an economy undergoing privatization, but others feel it hints at a growing monopoly by a foreign-owned company, reports Reuters.

APIC's founder, Tharwat Bassily, said that five other multinationals had expressed interest in buying the firm, two of which were new to Egypt. They would be looking for another deal in the market, he said.

This is the largest cross-border acquisition in Egypt's history, said EFG-Hermes, an investment bank involved in the deal, and the first time a large foreign company has entered Egypt's branded generics market. Government officials hailed the deal as a sign of investor confidence in the economy, and encouraged other foreign firms to follow suit. Egypt is trying to attract foreign funds as it pursues a privatization plan supported by the International Monetary Fund, with state firms moving into more competitive markets.