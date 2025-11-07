Impact of GW's Egypt buy assessed

In Egypt, industry analysts have been assessing the impact of GlaxoWellcome's purchase last month of Amoun Pharmaceutical Industries Co in a deal worth 400 million Egyptian pounds ($117.6 million), boosting GW's profile in a country which relies heavily on locally-made drugs (Marketletter December 14, 1998). Some believe the move will inspire better competition in an economy undergoing privatization, but others feel it hints at a growing monopoly by a foreign-owned company, reports Reuters.
APIC's founder, Tharwat Bassily, said that five other multinationals had expressed interest in buying the firm, two of which were new to Egypt. They would be looking for another deal in the market, he said.
This is the largest cross-border acquisition in Egypt's history, said EFG-Hermes, an investment bank involved in the deal, and the first time a large foreign company has entered Egypt's branded generics market. Government officials hailed the deal as a sign of investor confidence in the economy, and encouraged other foreign firms to follow suit. Egypt is trying to attract foreign funds as it pursues a privatization plan supported by the International Monetary Fund, with state firms moving into more competitive markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze