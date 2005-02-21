ImpactRx and Majestic Research enter research partnership

ImpactRx, a provider of market insight to the pharmaceutical industry, and fellow US firm Majestic Research, which supplies unbiased, data-driven investment research, have announced the formation of an exclusive partnership which will benefit health care investors, they claim.
ImpactRx electronically captures promotion and prescribing data on a daily basis from its networks of the USA's highest-prescribing primary care and specialist physicians. Through this partnership, Majestic will apply its analytical and custom-research capabilities to ImpactRx' data to provide investors with the most timely, accurate and sensitive evaluation of the pharmaceutical market landscape and individual company performance, it says.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze