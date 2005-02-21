ImpactRx and Majestic Research enter research partnership

ImpactRx, a provider of market insight to the pharmaceutical industry, and fellow US firm Majestic Research, which supplies unbiased, data-driven investment research, have announced the formation of an exclusive partnership which will benefit health care investors, they claim.

ImpactRx electronically captures promotion and prescribing data on a daily basis from its networks of the USA's highest-prescribing primary care and specialist physicians. Through this partnership, Majestic will apply its analytical and custom-research capabilities to ImpactRx' data to provide investors with the most timely, accurate and sensitive evaluation of the pharmaceutical market landscape and individual company performance, it says.