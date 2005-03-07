IMPAX gets final FDA approval for generic Dantrium

USA-based IMPAX Laboratories says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval to its Abbreviated New Drug Application for a generic version of Dantrium (dantrolene sodium) 25mg, 50mg and 100mg capsules.
Proctor and Gamble Pharmaceuticals markets Dantrium for the treatment of spasticity in stroke, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and spinal cord injury. US sales of the brand-named drug were approximately $14.0 million in the 12 months ended December 31, 2004, according to NDCHealth figures. IMPAX' Global Pharmaceuticals division intends to begin marketing this product immediately, the company said on March 2.
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