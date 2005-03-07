IMPAX intervenes in Barr litigation

IMPAX Laboratories says that it has filed a motion in the US for the District of Columbia to intervene as a defendant in a law suit by Barr Laboratories against the Food and Drug Administration.
Earlier this month, Barr Laboratories brought suit against the FDA in an attempt to prevent the agency from granting final approval to IMPAX' Abbreviated New Drug Application for its fexofenadine and pseudoephedrine hydrochloride extended-release tablets, a generic version of Allegra-D. IMPAX was granted tentative approval of the generic product in February 2004.
Aventis Pharmaceuticals (part of of Sanofi-Aventis group) markets Allegra-D for the treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis. According to NDCHealth, US sales of the brand-named drug were approximately $425.0 million in the 12 months ended December 31, 2004.
