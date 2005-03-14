IMPAX launches generic OxyContin

IMPAX Laboratories has begun commercial distribution of its generic version of OxyContin (oxycodone) controlled-release 80mg tablets. The US Food and Drug Administration granted final approval to the company's Abbreviated New Drug Application in late September 2004, but IMPAX agreed not to market the product until the agency deemed the company's risk management program acceptable, which it now is.

Purdue Pharma markets OxyContin for the management of moderate to severe pain and, according to NDCHealth