Importance of Alzheimer's disease diagnosis shown by recent reports

According to USA-based biotechnology group Nymox Pharmaceutical, the annual national direct and indirect costs of caring for Alzheimer's patients in the USA alone are estimated at $100.0 billion. In addition, a spate of recent studies and reports have flagged the importance of the efficient diagnosis of the condition.
These include: a new landmark report by the World Health Organization, called Priority Medicines for Europe and the World, which highlighted the importance of early and accurate diagnosis of the condition; the US National Institute on Aging's most recent progress report, entitled 2003 Progress Report on Alzheimer's Disease, which identified the importance of an early, accurate diagnosis to people with AD and their families; and results from a newly-released study, published in the March 2005 issue of the journal Neurology, which found evidence to indicate that a significant percentage of the elderly who showed signs of mental decline but were not diagnosed with AD were found, on autopsy, to exhibit the pathologic hallmarks of the disease in their brains.
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