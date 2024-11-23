Importance Of Swiss Pharma Sector Growing

Pharmaceuticals (including diagnostics) have increased their importance in the Swiss chemicals sector, raising their ratio of total output from 18% in 1988 to over 50% last year, reports the Credit Suisse Bulletin.
In 1993, it adds, pharmaceutical products constituted more than half (50.5%) of the export value of the chemical industry as a whole, and accounted for three-quarters of the industry's overall trade surplus.
