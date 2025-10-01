Wednesday 1 October 2025

Important Developments For US Biotechnology Cos

19 February 1996

Although financial results look mixed from the USA's biotechnology firms in the latest reporting period, they have mostly achieved major progress in their various projects.

Arris Pharmaceutical reported a loss for 1995 reflecting a non-recurring charge in the fourth quarter of $22.5 million, or $2.57 per share, for acquired in-process R&D related to the acquisition of Khepri Pharmaceuticals. Without this charge, Arris would have reported a net loss of $1.2 million for the year, or $0.14 per share. It was noted that 1995 was the second successive year that the company was able to report a positive net cash flow from operations; this was $31 million. "This accomplishment is important in light of the fact that we expanded several programs during the year, created new programs for partners and increased R&D expenses," commented John Walker, president and chief executive of Arris.

Growth in revenues in 1995 at Athena Neurosciences was attributed to increased sales of Permax (pergolide mesylate), which grew to $27.7 million, up 53% on the previous year. The 1995 net loss included non-recurring charges totalling $5.5 million related to the acquisition of certain in-process technology and product rights from Elan Corporation and Exemplar Corporation, and expenses resulting from the acquisition by merger with Genica Pharmaceuticals. Genica has been renamed Athena Diagnostics and financial data has ben restated to include Genica's historical results.

