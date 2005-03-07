Imports "raising local Rx prices" in Vietnam

Despite the undertaking given at the Lunar New Year (February 9) by 70% of drug manufacturers, traders and importers in Vietnam not to raise their prices, the costs of both domestically-manufactured and imported medicines have gone up recently, reports VNEconomy.
The prices of locally-made products have increased 5%-20% since the New Year, partly due to a hike in costs of imported raw materials and other inputs. Moreover, as a result of "false" shortages, imported medicines' prices have increased an average 3%-5% with, for some products, rises of as much as 50%, says the report.
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