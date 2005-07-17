Improved erections up to 10 hours with Levitra

Results presented at the World Congress of Sexology, held in Montreal, Canada, July 10-15, from a study of German drugmaker Bayer Healthcare's Levitra (vardenafil; marketed in the USA with UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline) have revealed that men still have improved erections up to 10 hours after taking the product.
Secondary endpoints of the 10-week, 383-patient EXTEND (EXtended duraTion of vardENafil in erectile Dysfunction) trial were also met: a positive response to the Sexual Encounter Profile Question 3 "were you able to insert your penis into your partner's vagina?" was recorded in 81% of the Levitra group versus 51% of the placebo arm; and a positive response to the global assessment questionnaire was given by 77% of the treatment group vs 27% of those taking a placebo.
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